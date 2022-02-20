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Three San Francisco school board members recalled over cancelling Lincoln | 'The Count'
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30 views • February 20, 2022
San Francisco parent Rob Kutner and Recall San Francisco schoolboard volunteer Leslie Huang praise the results of the vote to recall three San Francisco school board members - Via Newsmax's 'The Count.'
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