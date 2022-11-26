Create New Account
InfoWars - Jon Bowne Report - The Kill Grid Is All Around You!
Published Saturday

This is the entry point into the horrifying dam that is about to burst on humanity. A kill grid has been constructed to silently reduce the population. A quiet war against humanity waged by a sociopathic corrupt technocratic elite. Recent developments at the G20 in Indonesia have given the offshoots of World Government their own authority to control humanity when their next pandemic is deployed. Wake up before it is too late!

infowarsfoodpoison5gmedicinesjon bownepoison airkill gridpoison waterdeath shots

