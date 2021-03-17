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Coronavirus Vaccine Studies Show Increased Tissue Damage Because of Vaccination.
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622 views • March 17, 2021
Vaccines alter and distort natural immune responses to pathogens such as viruses and bacteria. Coronavirus vaccines have been attempted in the past with negative outcomes.
Will the new coronavirus vaccine being fast-tracked cause more harm? If previous science holds true, there will likely be more deaths from coronavirus because of the vaccine.
Thanks for watching this short clip! To hear the full video click the link below! Make sure to share the truth.
Full-length Video: https://thewilddoc.com/discussing-the-coronavirus-part-3/
*This information is for educational purposes only. It is not meant to treat, diagnose, or cure any medical condition. We must legally advise you to seek the assistance of a trusted health professional before making any changes to your health regime.
Will the new coronavirus vaccine being fast-tracked cause more harm? If previous science holds true, there will likely be more deaths from coronavirus because of the vaccine.
Thanks for watching this short clip! To hear the full video click the link below! Make sure to share the truth.
Full-length Video: https://thewilddoc.com/discussing-the-coronavirus-part-3/
*This information is for educational purposes only. It is not meant to treat, diagnose, or cure any medical condition. We must legally advise you to seek the assistance of a trusted health professional before making any changes to your health regime.
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