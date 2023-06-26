Robert F Kennedy Jr on the 2nd Amendment and Protecting Our Schools

@RobertKennedyJr on the 2nd Amendment and Protecting Our Schools at the NH Town Hall 6.24.2023
“I am not going to take people’s gun away…Anybody who tells you that we can end the violence to our children that’s going on now by removing people’s guns…is not being truthful with you.”
https://twitter.com/TheChiefNerd/status/1672661811877871616?s=20
