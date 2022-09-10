The Papacy and USA...

In a time when many are afraid to point out who the true enemy of mankind is, it is important that we are on point when sharing truth. The Papacy is a system that has been patiently waiting for years to conquer the entire planet. She failed at it twice with giving her support of Germany in two World Wars. She has openly been pushing for a one world government in her newspapers and books, but people just can't see. But now she has captured the USA, with the shadow government she has installed there, to be her right-hand of destruction. Together they plan to enslave the world. In Revelation chapter 13, it talks about the Beast from the sea (the Papacy) and the Beast from the earth (the USA) working together, we are now living in the time of this partnership.