A Mass Extinction Level Event of the Earth

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A Mass Extinction Level Event Is About To Destroy Life On The Surface Of The Planet After The Earth's Magnetic Shield Drastically Shifts & Shrinks, Warns Whistleblower / Neurologist Dr. Jack Cruz. I Think What Governments Worry About Is That If This Information Gets Out, You're Gonna Have 8 Billion People That Want To Go To Certain Places, And Then All Hell Is Gonna Break Loose! This Is The Reason Why Digital ID Is In Because They Want To Control People!" Jesse Beltran, World-Renowned Expert In Blood/Airborne Pathogens, Breaks BOMBSHELL Whistleblower Intel On Nanotechnology & MORE! PLUS, Edward Szall, The Producer of The Film ‘Died Suddenly,’ Joins Alex Jones In-Studio! MUST-WATCH/SHARE FULL INTERVIEW!