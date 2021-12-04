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The FDA/ Pfizer Murder Cover-Up & The Unconstitutional Federal "Vaccine" Database
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122 views • December 04, 2021
As Congress and Joe Biden seem hell bent on imposing more and more tyranny and violations of the US Constitution to implement a lawless "vaccine" database at the federal level, documents have come out demonstrating that the FDA and Pfizer have been engaged in a coverup of numerous deaths related to the COVID shots and have known about it from the beginning.
See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/the-fda-pfizer-murder-cover-up-the-unconstitutional-federal-vaccine-database-video/
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/the-fda-pfizer-murder-cover-up-the-unconstitutional-federal-vaccine-database-video/
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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