AR15 UPPERS: What is the difference between forged and billet?

In this video, we're going to be discussing the difference between forged and billet upper receivers. We'll cover the benefits of both types of receivers and explain the differences between them.





If you're looking for a quality forged or billet upper receiver, then be sure to watch this video. We'll discuss forged and billet receivers and how they compare. After watching this video, you'll have a better understanding of the different types of upper receivers and be able to make an informed decision about which type is right for you!





Forged uppers are made using heat and pressure to form the upper while a more traditional manufacturing process is used on billet uppers. Both types of uppers are excellent options for your AR15, but there are some significant differences to consider. This video will help you decide which type of upper is right for you!





Video Index:

0:00 Intro

0:30 Difference between billet and forged

1:26 Advantages and Disadvantages

3:18 Which do you choose?

