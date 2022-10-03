Create New Account
Discovery of 1st Century Ring Depicts Jesus The Good Shepherd! A Sign of Early Christian Devotion!
Premiered Oct 1, 2022 Archaeological evidence has continued to prove that the use of holy icons, images, carvings and statues were a common part in Early Christian devotion similar to current day catholic and orthodox devotions. This example is a ring bearing the image of Jesus the Good Shepherd and is dated back to the 1st to 3rd century AD.


The extraordinary discovery took place in the places where Christianity came to life and from there spread throughout the world, it speaks of one of the first signs of faith in Jesus from which it was then possible to spread his Word throughout the world.

Source: https://www.lalucedimaria.it/eccezionale-ritrovato-un-anello-che-conferma-reale-venuta-di-gesu/


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aDU6gmRvFGg

