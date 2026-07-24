Russia's Huge WIN in ODESSA: The WEST started a Mass Evacuation of its Vessels from ODESSA Seaports

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Russia launched another massive missile strike on seaports and ships in the Odessa region. As a result, in the last 48 hours alone, Russia has sunk two cargo ships, and three more have been seriously damaged. It is reported that in addition to ballistic missiles and kamikaze drones, Russia has also begun using anti-ship missiles against ships in the Odessa region. ................................................................................................................................................................................... ******************************************************
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