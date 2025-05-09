© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🇺🇸 Robert Prevost Becomes Pope Leo XIV First American Pope in Catholic History!
Robert Francis Prevost has been elected as Pope Leo XIV, marking a historic moment as the first American-born pope in the history of the Catholic Church. Born in Chicago and a longtime missionary in Peru, Pope Leo XIV brings a global perspective to the Vatican. In this video, we look at his journey, his vision for the Church, and what this means for Catholics worldwide.
👑 Highlights:
Who is Pope Leo XIV?
His mission work in Peru
The significance of his election
What lies ahead for the Church
