ALERT: Hospitals in the U.S. Are KILLING Patients… for Their Organs!

Hospitals in America are quietly harvesting organs from patients who are still alive—and it’s worse than you think. In this episode, I expose the horrifying truth about live organ harvesting in the U.S., backed by government investigations and firsthand stories. In the second half of the show, I'll air a powerful interview with a Chinese surgeon who fled China after being forced to perform live organ harvesting on prisoners. His testimony reveals the chilling reality of state-sponsored organ trafficking—and how close we are to becoming just like them.
