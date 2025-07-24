BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
ALERT: Hospitals in the U.S. Are KILLING Patients… for Their Organs!
Man in America
Man in AmericaCheckmark Icon
647 followers
365 views • 24 hours ago

Hospitals in America are quietly harvesting organs from patients who are still alive—and it’s worse than you think. In this episode, I expose the horrifying truth about live organ harvesting in the U.S., backed by government investigations and firsthand stories. In the second half of the show, I'll air a powerful interview with a Chinese surgeon who fled China after being forced to perform live organ harvesting on prisoners. His testimony reveals the chilling reality of state-sponsored organ trafficking—and how close we are to becoming just like them.


