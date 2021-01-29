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HARRY VOX SH!TS ALL OVER FAT SHILL ROBERT STEELE AS HE FAILS MISERABLY TO DRAW VOX IN TO THE WEEDS
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1189 views • January 29, 2021
Harry Vox Schools Fat Q-tard Dis-info Peddler Robert Steele as He Trys Several Times to Swerve Vox in to the Weeds by Interjecting Dis-info but Vox Rides Him out Like the Predictable Human-Pig Hybrid That He Is and Doesnt Hold Back on Smashing Steele in His Chubby Chops With the Cold Hard Truth on the Fact That Israel Owns Trump, Biden and America and the Game Is Rigged and Always Was. Steele Concedes Defeat as the Interview Draws to its end and Realizes He Is Not Going to Draw Vox in to His Dis-information Game of Mental Gymnastics.
VOX - 1 STEELE - 0
VOX - 1 STEELE - 0
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