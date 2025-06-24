BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Do We Bless Israel? 06/24/2025
The Prophecy Club
The Prophecy Club
778 followers
73 views • 19 hours ago

Today Pastor Stan goes into great detail why we never go against Israel.


Keywords
israelarmageddoncovenantprophecy clubstan johnsonprophecy with stan
Chapters

00:00Intro

02:21Covenant with Abraham

07:36Sacrificing Isaac

14:53Jesus’ Blood

16:51Armageddon

