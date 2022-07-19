Satanism and the History of the Satanic Panic (Documentary)





Throughout the 1980s and early 1990s, waves of unsolved murders, child abuse, and other heinous crimes swept the media and gripped nations with fear. Then a disturbing pattern began to emerge.





Repeated accusations by surviving victims pointed to something much darker and much more methodical. Survivors, both children and adults, shared horrifying experiences of repeated ritualistic torture and murder committed in the name of Satan.