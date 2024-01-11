Create New Account
'Rona Vaxxes & Voodoo Death
Son of the Republic
629 Subscribers
102 views
Published 20 hours ago

The Groundbreaking Research Of Denis Rancourt

* There have been 17M deaths as a result of COVID measures — but not from COVID, which was a lie.

* What happened was: huge assaults against vulnerable people by many different methods.

Must-Watch 100-Second Video Truth Bomb About Vaccine Deaths

COVID Vaccine-Associated Mortality In The Southern Hemisphere

There Was No Pandemic


Reese Reports | 11 January 2024

https://banned.video/watch?id=659ff4a79f0c865f93ff0331

Keywords
fearmind controlgenocidedepopulationpopulation controlpopulation reductionvaxadverse eventgreg reesedemocidemass murdertraumajabvoodoocoronaviruscovidplandemicscamdemicdenis rancourtexcess deathsexcess mortalityall-cause mortalitypsychological murderpsychogenic deathpsychosomatic death

