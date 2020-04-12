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ΠΡΟΕΙΔΟΠΟΙΗΣΗ ΜΕΣ' ΑΠΟ ΤΟ ΧΑΟΣ
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43 views • April 12, 2020
Στους καιρούς που έρχονται, αυτοί οι πονηροί που ξέρουν καλά την ψυχολογία μας, θα σου παρουσιάσουν "νέους" ηγέτες που ή θα παρουσιάζονται ως διαφορετικοί από τους προηγούμενους ή δεν θα τους έχεις ξαναδεί ποτέ και θα είναι έτοιμοι να σου "λύσουν" όλα αυτά τα προβλήματα που σε έχουν ήδη πείσει ότι έχεις. Έσο έτοιμος αυτή τη φορά να μην τους κάνεις το χατίρι! Η συναίνεση σου είναι το μοναδικό που τους δίνει δύναμη.
ΜΕ ΤΟ ΝΑ ΜΟΙΡΑΣΤΕΙΣ ΑΥΤΟ ΤΟ ΒΙΝΤΕΟ ΔΕΝ ΒΟΗΘΑΣ ΤΟΣΟ ΕΜΕΝΑ ΟΣΟ ΤΗΝ ΑΛΗΘΕΙΑ ΚΑΙ ΤΗΝ ΑΠΕΛΕΥΘΕΡΩΣΗ ΜΑΣ.
Μουσική στην αρχή © Music Copyright 2014 Mattia Cupelli https://youtu.be/rQ_box0VEEM
Κάποια στιγμιότυπα στην αρχή απο εδώ https://youtu.be/fZ4njXKRono
ΜΕ ΤΟ ΝΑ ΜΟΙΡΑΣΤΕΙΣ ΑΥΤΟ ΤΟ ΒΙΝΤΕΟ ΔΕΝ ΒΟΗΘΑΣ ΤΟΣΟ ΕΜΕΝΑ ΟΣΟ ΤΗΝ ΑΛΗΘΕΙΑ ΚΑΙ ΤΗΝ ΑΠΕΛΕΥΘΕΡΩΣΗ ΜΑΣ.
Μουσική στην αρχή © Music Copyright 2014 Mattia Cupelli https://youtu.be/rQ_box0VEEM
Κάποια στιγμιότυπα στην αρχή απο εδώ https://youtu.be/fZ4njXKRono
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