Netanyahu brings his dirty laundry to the White House – literally!

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Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu has a habit of bringing bags of dirty laundry with him on official visits to Washington, it was claimed last night.
Netanyahu takes advantage of a free laundry service available to all foreign leaders, US officials say.
The alleged laundry racket dates back years and aides of both Barack Obama and Donald Trump have described the familiar sight of Israeli laundry bags.
While Israeli diplomats deny the allegation, Israeli media says the Washington Post report 'matches years of reporting by Israeli journalists' on the country's longest-serving prime minister.
Netanyahu's hold on power is under threat from far more serious graft allegations in Israel, where he is facing trial for allegedly accepting bribes and trading favours with the media and business world. Continued at https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8768375/Netanyahu-dumps-dirty-laundry-White-House.html
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m2QhDyurns0
WION