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1 John Part 12 Chapter 5
Community Service Radio
Community Service Radio
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8 views • September 06, 2022

Thank you for joining us with Ask Seek and Knock. Today we continue into the 1st book of John, part 12 in a series of teachings. From our experience, this book was avoided like the plague when we were in the Sunday church. Let’s dig into the scriptures and see just why. In today’s stressful world, we can use all the help we can get with understanding the Scriptures. Believe it or not, Yehovah and our Messiah Yeshua, and the Prophets of old give us the answers to this question, and much more. Join us as we dig into the Scriptures and Discover The Truth. And as always, Please take what you here today and apply Matthew 7:7-8 which states clearly:

[7] Ask, and it will be given to you; seek, and you will find; knock, and it will be opened to you. [8] For everyone who asks receives, and the one who seeks finds, and to the one who knocks it will be opened. (Matthew 7:7-8 [ESV2011]

If you would like to support this ministry, you can go here:

https://www.kmsr1700am.com/‭ ‬or‭ ‬https://www.commsr.com/

or you can write us at:

Pastor Jackie Smith
1709 Hebron Church Rd.
Henryville, IN 47126

OR give to someone you may know that needs help!

Listen to us Live Here: https://sites.google.com/commsr.com/kmsr/live-kmsr1700am-radio-link?authuser=0

Keywords
fake newsgodprophecyyeshuaend timeswordtorahlordmastercommandmentslaw moses lawhesusyehovah elohim
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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