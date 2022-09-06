1 John Part 12 Chapter 5

Thank you for joining us with Ask Seek and Knock. Today we continue into the 1st book of John, part 12 in a series of teachings. From our experience, this book was avoided like the plague when we were in the Sunday church. Let’s dig into the scriptures and see just why. In today’s stressful world, we can use all the help we can get with understanding the Scriptures. Believe it or not, Yehovah and our Messiah Yeshua, and the Prophets of old give us the answers to this question, and much more. Join us as we dig into the Scriptures and Discover The Truth. And as always, Please take what you here today and apply Matthew 7:7-8 which states clearly:

[7] Ask, and it will be given to you; seek, and you will find; knock, and it will be opened to you. [8] For everyone who asks receives, and the one who seeks finds, and to the one who knocks it will be opened. (Matthew 7:7-8 [ESV2011]

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Pastor Jackie Smith

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Henryville, IN 47126

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