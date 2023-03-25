Why Blaze Media PERMANENTLY Deleted Its TikTok Account Friday Exclusive Ep 263

Glenn Beck





March 24, 2023





The Chinese-owned social media app TikTok faced scrutiny after CEO Shou Zi Chew testified in a congressional hearing, finally convincing Glenn to delete the official BlazeMedia TikTok account for good. On today’s Friday Exclusive, Glenn responds to the critiques he received for his anti-TikTok stance and explains why the app is a danger to American privacy. But first, our economy continues to crash as bank stock declines worldwide. Glenn discusses the consequences of the Biden administration’s economic decisions that worsen the problem. Lastly, Glenn shares his insight on actress Amanda Bynes’s recent psychotic episode and exposes the ‘toddlers to train wreck’ environment in Hollywood for childhood actors.





► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: / @blazetv

► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_...





Connect with Glenn on Social Media:

http://twitter.com/glennbeck

http://instagram.com/glennbeck

http://facebook.com/glennbeck





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=91cBLF9e4BY