Why Blaze Media PERMANENTLY Deleted Its TikTok Account Friday Exclusive Ep 263
28 views
High Hopes
Published Yesterday |
Glenn Beck


March 24, 2023


The Chinese-owned social media app TikTok faced scrutiny after CEO Shou Zi Chew testified in a congressional hearing, finally convincing Glenn to delete the official BlazeMedia TikTok account for good. On today’s Friday Exclusive, Glenn responds to the critiques he received for his anti-TikTok stance and explains why the app is a danger to American privacy. But first, our economy continues to crash as bank stock declines worldwide. Glenn discusses the consequences of the Biden administration’s economic decisions that worsen the problem. Lastly, Glenn shares his insight on actress Amanda Bynes’s recent psychotic episode and exposes the ‘toddlers to train wreck’ environment in Hollywood for childhood actors.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=91cBLF9e4BY

crashhollywoodprivacyeconomyamericansglenn beckcongressional hearingdangerappaccountpsychotictiktoktestifiedbank stocksblaze mediapermanently deletedceo shou zi chewanti-tik tokamanda bynechildhood actors

