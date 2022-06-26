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NWO Western elites stole Tesla's earthquake technology and plans to sink Asia for a better timeline
ChristianRapture
ChristianRapture
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299 views • June 26, 2022

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (June 2022). As I had said from very long ago, all the intel that is coming in from various sources suggests that the Illuminati NWO Western elites are planning to sink Japan and the Chinese coast and the Russian coast and Korea and Southeast Asia, because they believe that that is the best timeline for them. They tried to do it back in March 11, 2011, but God stopped it. Benjamin Fulford talks about this in an old video before he was invited to Italy and either something entered him or he was replaced. These devils and demons that we are dealing with are genocidal psychopaths that do not mind sinking half of the world, in order to carry out their demented NWO plans. When you have such lunatics and also sheer idiots running the NWO one-world government one-world economy one-world religion, do you think it will be a sane world of their Satan Lucifer’s fake New Age Luciferian “love and light” and happiness for all? It will be a living hell on earth. You have been warned. Repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the way of the Lord! End of transmission…


Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance

Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047


See full article at:

https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/

https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver


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#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine

Keywords
christjesusvaccinechristiandonald trumpjoe bidenbible prophecyelection fraudcoronaviruscovid-19
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