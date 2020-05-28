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The Handbook of Human Ownership: A Manual for New Tax Farmers (2011) by Stefan Molyneux
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197 views • May 28, 2020
• The Handbook of Human Ownership: A Manual for New Tax Farmers (2011)
by Stefan Molyneux
• Video Source: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCC3L8QaxqEGUiBC252GHy3w
Presentation :
The Handbook of Human Ownership - A Manual for New Tax Farmers
Hey -- seriously - congratulations on your new political post!
If you are reading this, it means that you have ascended to the highest levels of government, so it's really, really important that you don't do or say anything stupid, and screw things up for the rest of us.
The first thing to remember is that you are a figurehead, about as relevant to the direction of the state as a hood ornament is to the direction of a car -- but you are a very important distraction, the "smiling face" of the fist of power. So hold your nose, kiss the babies, and just think how good you would look on a stamp.
Now, before we go into your media responsibilities, you must understand the true history of political power, so you don't accidentally act on the naive idealism you are required to project to the general public.
The reality of political power is very simple: bad farmers own crops and livestock -- good farmers own human beings...
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
• More at: https://www.truthernetwork.com/
• Follow on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/truthernetworks
by Stefan Molyneux
• Video Source: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCC3L8QaxqEGUiBC252GHy3w
Presentation :
The Handbook of Human Ownership - A Manual for New Tax Farmers
Hey -- seriously - congratulations on your new political post!
If you are reading this, it means that you have ascended to the highest levels of government, so it's really, really important that you don't do or say anything stupid, and screw things up for the rest of us.
The first thing to remember is that you are a figurehead, about as relevant to the direction of the state as a hood ornament is to the direction of a car -- but you are a very important distraction, the "smiling face" of the fist of power. So hold your nose, kiss the babies, and just think how good you would look on a stamp.
Now, before we go into your media responsibilities, you must understand the true history of political power, so you don't accidentally act on the naive idealism you are required to project to the general public.
The reality of political power is very simple: bad farmers own crops and livestock -- good farmers own human beings...
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
• More at: https://www.truthernetwork.com/
• Follow on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/truthernetworks
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