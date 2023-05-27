https://gettr.com/post/p2hzj4b3b2e

5/24/2023 【Nicole on Winn Tucson Radio】Mainstream media in the U.S. either echo the propaganda of the CCP or amplify its messages. By delving into the FARA information available on the website of the Department of Justice, one can uncover which individuals or entities affiliated with the CCP are exerting control over American media.#takedowntheCCP #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang





5/24/2023 【妮可做客Winn Tucson Radio节目】妮可：美国主流媒体要么在呼应中共的宣传媒体，要么在替其放大宣传。只要深挖美国司法部网站的外国代理人登记法的资料就能找到哪些和隶属于中共的个人或实体控制了美国媒体!

#消灭中共 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平

@NFSCSpeaks https://nfscofficial.com/



