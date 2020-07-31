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DIY How to make a Standing Computer Desk for less than $60.
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59 views • July 31, 2020
I've made about 6 of these standing computer desks now out of 2x4's and 2x6's. I finally decided to make a video on how it is done. You will need 5 - 2x4's and 3 - 2x6's and about 50 - 3" screws. Other options are to use some kind of wood glue and either paint, stain or laquer. One last thing I forgot to mention. You can adjust the height of the legs to be longer or shorter depending on the height of the user. The main thing is to make sure that your elbows can touch the top of the desk when you are standing straight up (elbows pointed downward). That way, it matches your height for best posture and ergonomics.
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