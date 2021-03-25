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Facts are ignored by the Left | Grant Stinchfield
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30 views • March 25, 2021
The Leftist media continues to look past the facts to push their 'false narrative' while countless lives are lost in American cities and more - via Newsmax TV's 'STINCHFIELD' weekdays 9PM ET
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