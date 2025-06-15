© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Closeup of a direct Iranian hypersonic missile impact in Haifa, Israel, last night or early this morning.
Adding:
Israel has been asking the United States for the past two days to join the war with Iran to destroy its nuclear program, Axios reports, citing two Israeli officials.
In addition, one of the officials told the portal that Trump assured Netanyahu that the US could join the operation against Iran if necessary.