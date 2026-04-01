This Thursday on The HighWire!

RFK Jr. is working to reconstitute ACIP, and the media propaganda machine has apparently settled on a new attack line against anyone questioning vaccines. We break it down so you can recognize it when you see it.





Then, the war in Iran is creating an international food and energy crisis most people aren’t paying attention to yet. About one-third of the world’s fertilizer ingredients move through the Strait of Hormuz. The ripple effects are already in motion, and Jefferey Jaxen has the details.





Also, one of the most moving conversations The HighWire has ever had involves Spellers, a communication technique that has allowed non-speaking individuals with autism to break through and communicate in their own words. Now they’re fighting for the legal right to spell to communicate. Del hears directly from one of the spellers themselves.





And, Del sits down with Ed Clay, a former MMA fighter who delved deep into investigating stem cell therapies and cancer research after his family's health crisis. He now leads one of the biggest clinics in the world doing this work, and he has to do it in Mexico. This conversation will blow your mind.





The HighWire - this Thursday at 11 AM PT and 2 PM ET - don’t miss it.





📅April 2, 2026

⏰Thursday, 11AM PT | 2PM ET

📺Watch at: TheHighWire.com/WATCH