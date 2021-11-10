Dr. Zelenko: Why Was Anything That Could Treat COVID-19 Suppressed?

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11/02/2021 Dr. Zelenko: COVID-19 was artificially made to maintain global fear. Anything that could treat COVID-19 and threaten the mechanism of fear was marginalized, suppressed and vilified, and all people against the government’s narrative were deplatformed. The whole point of them was to scare 7 billion people into taking a poison death shot.