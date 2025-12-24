The Miami PUG Self Driving Police Vehicle with flying Drone & Self Driving Vehicles Gone Wrong!

Regarding the "PUG" AI self driving police car with Drone. “No one wants to have a drone sitting over their property.





DRIVERLESS TAXIS BLOCK TRAFFIC DURING SAN FRANCISCO POWER OUTAGE.

THIS AI SELF DRIVING NONSENSE HAS TO STOP!!!





LEARN MORE HERE: https://www.mwpersonalinjury.com/when-ai-goes-wrong-suing-self-driving-car-manufacturers