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NY Fights back against tyranny
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21 views • December 06, 2020
The Kozis Wellness Show- episode 1:
I discuss the peaceful gathering
on staten island for
@macspublichouse
The arrest of one of their business owners. @senatorlanza was almost arrested
Donald Trump jr reposted my video
helping mobilize thousands to staten island !
special guest @ladybeegood
food security
Mandates, Tyranny, and more !
I discuss the peaceful gathering
on staten island for
@macspublichouse
The arrest of one of their business owners. @senatorlanza was almost arrested
Donald Trump jr reposted my video
helping mobilize thousands to staten island !
special guest @ladybeegood
food security
Mandates, Tyranny, and more !
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