The Evolution of Economics

The field of economics used to define itself as a system that helped people earn their sustenance. It now ignores people altogether and defines itself as a system by which scarce resources are allocated in the most efficient means. What happens when a system that was once designed for people starts to see humanity as people designed for a system?





