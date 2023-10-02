CONCHITA -THE WARNING AND THE MIRACLE

Garabandal visionary interview, Conchita Interview Late Late Show From New York.

CONCHITA WILL ANNOUNCE THE DATE OF "THE MIRACLE", 8 DAYS IN ADVANCE, IT WILL BE BETWEEN APRIL AND JUNE. NO ONE KNOWS THE DATE OF "THE WARNING", WHICH COMES BEFORE THE MIRACLE, ONLY THE ETERNAL FATHER KNOWS THE DATE OF THE WARNING.

The Tribulation, Warning, Miracle, Permanent Sign and Chastisement

2). THE WARNING

Conchita was advised by Our Lady on January 1st. 1965 that God is going to send a great Supernatural “ Warning “. This has also been described as an

“ Illumination of all Consciences “ or a “ Mystical Experience “.

The main visionary Conchita has declared:

First, a World-Wide Warning that will happen in the sky…like the collision of two stars that do not fall down… it will frighten all humanity regardless of where one happens to be at the time… it will be a thousand times worse than earthquakes… like a fire that will not burn our flesh … it will last a very short time, although to us it will seem to be a very long time … no one can prevent it from happening … It will be recognized as coming from God… it will resemble a punishment … it is meant to be a purification … like the revelation of our sins and what we will feel in our hearts will be worse than sorrow. It will not kill us, if we die it will be caused by the emotion within us. The date was not revealed only that it will happen before the announcement of the miracle. The Warning is a thing that comes directly from God and will be visible throughout the entire world in whatever place anyone might be.

The Warning – A summary :

The Warning is something supernatural and will not be explained by science. lt will be seen and felt. The Warning will be a correction of the conscience of the world. For those who do not know Christ, they will believe it is a Warning from God. The most important thing about that day is that everyone in the whole world will see a sign, a grace, or a punishment within themselves, in other words, a Warning.

They will find themselves all alone in the world no matter where they are at the time, alone with their conscience right before God. They will then see all their sins and what their sins have caused.

We will all feel it differently because it will depend on our conscience. The Warning will be very personal, therefore, we will all react differently to it. The most important thing will be to recognize our own sins and the bad consequences of them.

Your experience of the Warning will be different from mine because your sins are different from mine.

This will be a Warning to see what you have done with your sins.

It will be like a purification before the Miracle to see if with the Warning and Miracle we will be converted.

The Virgin told me that before the Miracle, God will be sending us a Warning so as to purify us or prepare us to see the Miracle and in this way we may draw enough grace to change our lives toward God.

It is a phenomenon which will be seen and felt in all the world and everywhere; I have always given as an example that of two stars that collide.

This phenomenon will not cause physical damage, but it will horrify us because at that very moment we will see our souls and the harm we have done.

It will be as though we were in agony but we will not die by its effects but perhaps we will die of fright or shock to see ourselves.

No one will have doubts of it being from God.

I who know what it is, am very much afraid of that day. The Virgin told us that the Warning and Miracle will be the last warnings or public manifestations...

