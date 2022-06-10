Get Wisdom Radio Show - Creators Perspective on Todays Moral Dilemmas

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VA #72 Creator's Perspective on Today's Moral Dilemmas
Description:
If the Almighty gave us free will to do whatever we choose, is it our place to intervene when people are disrupting things? Do people of conscience have to honor the wishes and demands of an aggrieved party who has not been harmed directly, but only identifies with a victim? Can there be exaggerated sensitivity when it involves an issue of race relations? Are people truly to blame for the misdeeds of their ancestors? Creator explains the divine perspective of “white privilege” the underlying causes of racial tension, why it hasn’t gone away, and the path to healing our troubled world. Join us!
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