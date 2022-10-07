The Alex Jones Show 7/10/22

Jul 10, 2022





"The Global Collapse Alex Jones Predicted Is Now Here — Riots Engulf More Than 100 Nations, Learn What’s Coming Next! FULL SHOW 7-10-22"





Courtesy of The Alex Jones Show





Alex Jones breaks down how the Sri Lankan populist uprising that led to the overthrow of its government has sparked more revolutions across the developing world over skyrocketing fuel prices and food shortages. Meanwhile, the Dutch farmers’ revolt against the World Economic Forum’s Great Reset agenda continues, and explosions rock numerous natural gas facilities in the U.S. in what is sure to exacerbate the global fuel and food crisis.





https://banned.video/watch?id=62cb87f15d818b6f6e8621f2





🔥THERE IS AN ALTERNATIVE TO WINDOWS AND IT’S CALLED LINUX🔥

🔥IF YOU ARE USING WINDOWS 10, 11 ON YOUR COMPUTER YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.

🔥SWITCH TO LINUX NOW.

🔥ALL VIDEO EDITING IS DONE WITH A LINUX COMPUTER WITHOUT ANY HELP OR ASSISTANCE FROM MICROSOFT OR MICROSOFT SOFTWARE.🔥

🔥IF YOU ARE USING MICROSOFT PRODUCTS YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.

🔥BOYCOTT BILL GATES🔥

🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥

🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS 10, 11 ETC🔥

🔥I RECOMMEND LINUXMINT AS AN ALTERNATIVE TO WINDOWS🔥

🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥

https://www.linuxmint.com/





http://shotcut.org/





The Alex Jones Show, Infowars, Alex Jones are not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene





Telegram: https://t.me/thedeadgenetoday





It's amazing the way 'they' have taken the common cold and turned it into an industry, a slavery.





🔥FOR MORE INFO ABOUT LINUX WATCH “Switch to Linux? The Real Privacy OS”

https://odysee.com/@RobBraxmanTech:6/switchtolinux:9?r=6PXb7bAtbG7tB7S3iXPndnUXFsSJTj55





🔥The CCP (Chinese Communist Party) must be destroyed at all costs it is the cancer destroying the earth.

🔥Jesus Christ will destroy the CCP.

🔥God will destroy the WEF (World Economic Forum).