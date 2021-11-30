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Vaccinated English adults under 60 are dying at twice the rate of unvaccinated people the same age.
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141 views • November 30, 2021
Vaccinated English adults under 60 are dying at twice the rate of unvaccinated people the same age.
https://rumble.com/vq0o1r-vaccinated-english-adults-under-60-are-dying-at-twice-the-rate-of-unvaccina.html
And have been for six months. This chart may seem unbelievable or impossible, but it's correct, based on weekly data from the British government. And overall deaths in Britain are running well above normal.
I don’t know how to explain this other than vaccine-caused mortality.
Vax Pass, Pubs And Restaurants Face An Avalanche Of Cancellations, Government Narrative Falls Apart
Brian Gerrish, David Scott and Patrick Henningsen with today's UK Column News.
Excerpts from the show 22 November 2021, full show and much more including News On Demand Found Here:- https://www.ukcolumn.org
15:00 - MSM Misdirection As they Avoid Talking About Real Issues
Sources:
*************
BBC Article: - https://bbc.in/30LM3PQ
Times Article: - https://bit.ly/3l0QcGh
SKNL Article: - https://bit.ly/3CIxzge
Substack Article: - https://bit.ly/3oUxbqp
gov.scot Announcement: - https://bit.ly/30NwwhM
BBC Article: - https://bbc.in/30UGJtf
Universal Declaration of Human Rights.
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights (Article 1).
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken!
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg/videos
https://rumble.com/vq0o1r-vaccinated-english-adults-under-60-are-dying-at-twice-the-rate-of-unvaccina.html
And have been for six months. This chart may seem unbelievable or impossible, but it's correct, based on weekly data from the British government. And overall deaths in Britain are running well above normal.
I don’t know how to explain this other than vaccine-caused mortality.
Vax Pass, Pubs And Restaurants Face An Avalanche Of Cancellations, Government Narrative Falls Apart
Brian Gerrish, David Scott and Patrick Henningsen with today's UK Column News.
Excerpts from the show 22 November 2021, full show and much more including News On Demand Found Here:- https://www.ukcolumn.org
15:00 - MSM Misdirection As they Avoid Talking About Real Issues
Sources:
*************
BBC Article: - https://bbc.in/30LM3PQ
Times Article: - https://bit.ly/3l0QcGh
SKNL Article: - https://bit.ly/3CIxzge
Substack Article: - https://bit.ly/3oUxbqp
gov.scot Announcement: - https://bit.ly/30NwwhM
BBC Article: - https://bbc.in/30UGJtf
Universal Declaration of Human Rights.
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights (Article 1).
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken!
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg/videos
Keywords
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