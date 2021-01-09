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No one cares a lick about politics given today's choice of "leaders." - Part 1 of 4
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130 views • January 09, 2021
After watching this series of videos, you'll probably realize that the plandemic was inevitable - that the world is the stage for the MIC working with its partners to depopulate the world. I am so sorry for the patriots and actors putting a fictional country before the lives of their children and families. God help you all. Mass surveillance has some severe consequences.
One of the most popular videos from The Corbett Report - Still on YouTube - You won't be disappointed.
Definitely Open Source Intelligence News - heavy on intelligence
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ySnk-f2ThpE&;pbjreload=101
https://www.corbettreport.com/bigoil/
One of the most popular videos from The Corbett Report - Still on YouTube - You won't be disappointed.
Definitely Open Source Intelligence News - heavy on intelligence
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ySnk-f2ThpE&;pbjreload=101
https://www.corbettreport.com/bigoil/
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