Mouthy Buddha: Trump Vs DeSantis US elections 2024 - THE INCOMING WAR! [10.06.2022]

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WARNING!: brighteon.com is STILL CENCORING ME!...
IF YOU wanna see ALL the videos I share, you have to go to my Bitchute channel -> https://www.bitchute.com/channel/osboel/ <- after brighteon's last 'update' some weeks ago, I can not anymore upload everything as I could before, maybe 3 out of 10 videos goes through and are being 'accepted' (another PSYOP, so much for brighteons 'Freedom Of Speech) - I send an email to their support (you can see and read it here https://t.me/KimOsboel/1422 and screenshot here https://t.me/KimOsboel/1423) but I never got an answer...
- Thinks are 'connected' and There is NO such thing as a 'Coincidence'!
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18 Nov 2021 https://thehill.com/opinion/campaign/582043-trump-vs-desantis-let-the-war-games-begin/
25 May 2022 https://www.newsweek.com/2022/06/10/how-ron-desantis-could-out-trump-trump-all-way-white-house-1709703.html
06 Jun 2022 https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2022/jun/06/desantis-trump-conservative-group-straw-poll-2024-presidential-nomination
Mouthy Buddha - 43182 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/yxU0R1z8Tfyv/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/mouthybuddha/