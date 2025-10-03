VAX POISONED LA POLITICIAN STROKES OUT ON LIVE TV

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Oct 1, 2025 - LA politician who aggressively pushed COVID vaccines on minority communities now experiences sudden health crisis. Councilman Curren Price, who proudly organized mobile vaccination clinics targeting South Los Angeles residents, has suffered a mysterious medical emergency during a public event. This is the same politician who bragged about making “vaccines very available and very accessible” to his constituents, particularly targeting minority and low-income communities.
LA City councilmember suffers medical emergency | FOX 11 LA