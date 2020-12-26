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PANDEMIC TRUTH WARRIOR 79 Dr. Richard Urso December 24 2020 - Live Stream
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149 views • December 26, 2020
LIVE STREAMS Playlist:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls/playlists?page=1
www.awarriorcalls.com the world must go for TRUTH and the SOLUTION!
Please subscribe at awarriorcalls.com website first to ensure seamless communications moving forward.
This is a wonderful and powerful interview with Dr. Urso who explains simply this is an EXPERIMENTAL VACCINE... and outs the LIE on COVID-19.
The evil is banning early treatment and Dr's from doing what they SHOULD be doing... and this man tells the world powerfully in his own words.
Spread this truth far and wide for our world and future of our children!
God Speed
A Warrior Calls is launched and now taking the world by storm on these platforms:
- BRIGHTEON (main channel): https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls
- BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/
- RUMBLE (Live streams & foundational knowledge videos only):
www.rumble.com/c/awarriorcalls
- YOUTUBE (pandemic videos not on this site as it is censored):
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4xG9TWLBIuWZuGXwVaS20w
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls/playlists?page=1
www.awarriorcalls.com the world must go for TRUTH and the SOLUTION!
Please subscribe at awarriorcalls.com website first to ensure seamless communications moving forward.
This is a wonderful and powerful interview with Dr. Urso who explains simply this is an EXPERIMENTAL VACCINE... and outs the LIE on COVID-19.
The evil is banning early treatment and Dr's from doing what they SHOULD be doing... and this man tells the world powerfully in his own words.
Spread this truth far and wide for our world and future of our children!
God Speed
A Warrior Calls is launched and now taking the world by storm on these platforms:
- BRIGHTEON (main channel): https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls
- BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/
- RUMBLE (Live streams & foundational knowledge videos only):
www.rumble.com/c/awarriorcalls
- YOUTUBE (pandemic videos not on this site as it is censored):
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4xG9TWLBIuWZuGXwVaS20w
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