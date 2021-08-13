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Joel & Pat's Wake Up Call 08-13-2021 Variants, Boosters And Mandates Oh My!
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20 views • August 13, 2021
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The fear has been ongoing for a year and a half and shows no signs of letting up. Here we go the new lambda variant is getting talked about now! Yes another variant of a virus that has never been isolated and is tested with a test that doesn't test... It ends only when we all stand up and stop listening to their fear porn.
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Article Links:
https://nypost.com/2021/08/12/deadly-lambda-covid-19-variant-could-be-vaccine-resistant/
https://www.theepochtimes.com/fda-approves-booster-covid-19-shots-for-vulnerable-immunocompromised-people_3947003.html
https://www.boston.com/news/coronavirus/2021/08/12/boston-city-employees-will-need-either-a-covid-19-vaccination-or-weekly-negative-test-result-this-fall-janey-says/
https://www.sovereignman.com/trends/here-we-go-again-who-announces-the-marburg-virus-33227/
https://rense.com/general62/list.htm
Thumbnail LInk:
https://imgeng.jagran.com/images/2021/jul/lambda1625636395512.jpg
The fear has been ongoing for a year and a half and shows no signs of letting up. Here we go the new lambda variant is getting talked about now! Yes another variant of a virus that has never been isolated and is tested with a test that doesn't test... It ends only when we all stand up and stop listening to their fear porn.
Waking the Future Telegram Public Group: https://t.me/joinchat/uNi-dMIwsZlmMGEx
Waking the Future Telegram Channel (Updates): https://t.me/wakingthefuture
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Flote: https://flote.app/user/WakingtheFuture
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Article Links:
https://nypost.com/2021/08/12/deadly-lambda-covid-19-variant-could-be-vaccine-resistant/
https://www.theepochtimes.com/fda-approves-booster-covid-19-shots-for-vulnerable-immunocompromised-people_3947003.html
https://www.boston.com/news/coronavirus/2021/08/12/boston-city-employees-will-need-either-a-covid-19-vaccination-or-weekly-negative-test-result-this-fall-janey-says/
https://www.sovereignman.com/trends/here-we-go-again-who-announces-the-marburg-virus-33227/
https://rense.com/general62/list.htm
Thumbnail LInk:
https://imgeng.jagran.com/images/2021/jul/lambda1625636395512.jpg
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