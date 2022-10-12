Terror At Our Gates

America’s Fentanyl Crisis

* A bloodthirsty menace is on the loose.

* Ruthless drug cartels are out of control.

* Mexican cartels wage open warfare; use fentanyl to poison us.

* It’s killing our kids.

* It flows through open border.

* Cartels amass along our border.

* They cash in on human trafficking.

* Migrants are forced into debt bondage.

* [Bidan] gives cartels what they want; drags his feet as they terrorize U.S.

* Why won’t he designate cartels as terrorists and seize their bank accounts after he applauded [Turdo] for freezing bank accounts of protesting truckers?

* Trump stood up to the cartels.

* It’s time to designate them as terrorists.





Jesse Watters Primetime | 11 October 2017