Terror At Our Gates

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America’s Fentanyl Crisis
* A bloodthirsty menace is on the loose.
* Ruthless drug cartels are out of control.
* Mexican cartels wage open warfare; use fentanyl to poison us.
* It’s killing our kids.
* It flows through open border.
* Cartels amass along our border.
* They cash in on human trafficking.
* Migrants are forced into debt bondage.
* [Bidan] gives cartels what they want; drags his feet as they terrorize U.S.
* Why won’t he designate cartels as terrorists and seize their bank accounts after he applauded [Turdo] for freezing bank accounts of protesting truckers?
* Trump stood up to the cartels.
* It’s time to designate them as terrorists.
Jesse Watters Primetime | 11 October 2017