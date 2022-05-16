Miles Guo: The revelation that Xi’s health is in trouble fits into the current US strategy to take out both Xi and Putin

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5/15/2022 Miles Guo:Wang Qishan leaked the information that Xi has health issues and manipulated the propaganda to advocate for Li Keqiang, while Xi intentionally took the bait. The revelation that Xi’s health is in trouble fits into the current US strategy to take out both Xi and Putin