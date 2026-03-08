8.3.26 The Tipping Point with Scott McKay & Dr. Scott Young: Great Awakening War Update

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What if the real battle isn’t only for our freedom, but for our understanding of who we truly are?
Tonight, Scott McKay sits down with Dr. Scott Young for a Great Awakening War Update, a conversation about the truths breaking through, the illusions losing their grip, and the growing realization that we are far more powerful, connected, and spiritually capable than we were ever taught.
The awakening is no longer something on the horizon. It is happening now.
Watch live at 8 PM Eastern on Patriot Streetfighter on Rumble.
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