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Del Bigtree: Knock! Knock! SATAN/Ba'al/Beelzebul/Lucifer Is at Your Door [21.07.2021]
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50 views • July 22, 2021
Note: Getting fun to see when this happens in Denmark, I'm ready to film and make interview :)
I have shared videos with eg. 'Call for An Uprising' who also told about this ...
U.S. government officials announced new efforts to push experimental vaccines and censor speech. Door-to-door visits to determine vaccine status, calls for local mandates, and even real time surveillance and censorship of personal text messages are now on the table.
#XavierBecerra #Biden #FauciFlipFlop #DoorToDoor #VaccineMandates #BrianKemp #TheHighwire #DelBigtree #HW224
The Highwire with Del Bigtree
39278 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/yyKFDQUJRIDs/
I have shared videos with eg. 'Call for An Uprising' who also told about this ...
U.S. government officials announced new efforts to push experimental vaccines and censor speech. Door-to-door visits to determine vaccine status, calls for local mandates, and even real time surveillance and censorship of personal text messages are now on the table.
#XavierBecerra #Biden #FauciFlipFlop #DoorToDoor #VaccineMandates #BrianKemp #TheHighwire #DelBigtree #HW224
The Highwire with Del Bigtree
39278 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/yyKFDQUJRIDs/
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