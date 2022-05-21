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Short Clip of the Exit & Surrender of the last & some Satanic Looking Nazi Militants from the Azovstal Plant in Mariupol. 052122.
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240 views • May 21, 2022
Exit and surrender of the last militants from the Azovstal plant in Mariupol.
The video was published by the Russian Defense Ministry.
As always, there are: "cooks" and "drivers" with portraits of Hitler, swastikas and extremist literature.
The day before, the last militants got out of the catacombs of Azovstal. Since May 16, almost 2.5 thousand Ukrainian military and neo-Nazis have left there.
Now more details have come to light that our FSB will need.
This David with the Goat on his back and green undies is accused of being involved in at least one murder of a prisoner!!!
The victim was an Armenian, a volunteer from the Russian Federation.
He was seen alive in a video with this David (attention to the tattoo), and later found dead in a garbage can in handcuffs with signs of torture. Moreover, for some time, our channels gave out this Armenian as an Azov, who was allegedly killed by his own people, but this is not so, this Armenian is our volunteer, which they (Azov) themselves wrote about.
The video was published by the Russian Defense Ministry.
As always, there are: "cooks" and "drivers" with portraits of Hitler, swastikas and extremist literature.
The day before, the last militants got out of the catacombs of Azovstal. Since May 16, almost 2.5 thousand Ukrainian military and neo-Nazis have left there.
Now more details have come to light that our FSB will need.
This David with the Goat on his back and green undies is accused of being involved in at least one murder of a prisoner!!!
The victim was an Armenian, a volunteer from the Russian Federation.
He was seen alive in a video with this David (attention to the tattoo), and later found dead in a garbage can in handcuffs with signs of torture. Moreover, for some time, our channels gave out this Armenian as an Azov, who was allegedly killed by his own people, but this is not so, this Armenian is our volunteer, which they (Azov) themselves wrote about.
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