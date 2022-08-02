Dutch Dairy Farmer Speaks - First Hand Account | Jordan Peterson

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Dutch Farmer Speaks
Jul 29, 2022 Michael Yon, esteemed author and combat correspondent, reached out to Jeroen van Maanen, a Dutch dairy farmer and protest leader for 2.5 years, to provide a first-hand account of the Dutch farmer uprising that the mainstream media has not represented very well.
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