Mike Adams Sermon 073 - Matthew Ch 13 - WHEAT as God's ultimate whole food

- Wheat as God's Ultimate Food (0:00)
- Conditional Love and Basic Rules (2:32)
- Historical and Cultural Significance of Wheat (4:37)
- Wheat's Nutritional Value and Modern Health Issues (7:15)
- Modern Health Challenges and Wheat's Role (11:30)
- Biblical References and End Times (17:40)
- The Parable of the Tares and End Times (21:25)
- Final Thoughts and Practical Advice (27:40)
- Closing Remarks and Gratitude (29:38)
