Is AI a Gospel Tool or a Trojan Horse? A Critical Warning for Christians - Misty Phillip
Is AI the harbinger of the End Times or is it a creative tool that can help Christians share the Gospel? It can actually be used for both, but when it comes to the shifting sands of technology, Misty Phillip is uniquely equipped to shed light on the murkiness of the rapidly evolving AI revolution. Misty is the visionary COO of Trilogyworks, an advisory services firm that specializes in cybersecurity and AI. “It’s not AI that’s the Trojan horse - it’s our acceptance of it,” she warns. As AI is increasingly integrated into every aspect of our lives - from our phone maps to our social media recipes - we shouldn’t be afraid of it. Misty strongly encourages that we exercise discernment in how we are using and implementing AI and whether its integration into our livelihoods is God-honoring.



TAKEAWAYS


Don’t be afraid to ask questions about AI programs and research its roots


Many AI programs, like DeepSeek are developed by or under the influence of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP)


A cashless society is nearly upon us and AI will be a big part of ushering in this next era


Reclaim discernment and apply it to your understanding of AI and as you use AI in various routines of your work and pleasure



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Donate to Counter Culture Ministries: https://bit.ly/3NPYQsp

Counter Culture Mom on IG: https://www.instagram.com/counterculturemom/

Trojan Horse book: https://www.mistyphillip.com/the-trojan-horse

Dangers of DeepSeek: https://bit.ly/4aEMAEp

AI Chatbot Leads to Teen’s Suicide: https://bit.ly/46Vmmej

AI Renting Humans: https://rentahuman.ai/

China’s Digital YUAN: https://bit.ly/3MWsU5C

Your Brain on ChatGPT: https://bit.ly/4tPg1Ll

AI Dulling Our Minds: https://bit.ly/40mC7Ho


🔗 CONNECT WITH MISTY PHILLIP

Website: https://www.mistyphillip.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/misty.phillip/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mistyphillip/

X: https://x.com/mistyphillip

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@themistyphillip

Podcast: https://bit.ly/4btLP1F


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

WAVwatch (get 15% off with code TINA): https://wavwatch.com/tina

VidAngel (get first month for $1 with code TINA): https://bit.ly/4dpg2vT

LifeVac (get 10% off with code TINA): https://lifevac.net/

Jacob’s Ladder: https://jacobsladder.us/give/


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://theccmshow.lightcast.com/


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2024 Recap & 2025 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/


#counterculturemom #tinagriffin #counterculturemomapp #mistyphillip #trilogyworks #EndTimes #ArtificialIntelligence #AI #MachineLearning #AntiChrist #Technology #AutomatedIntelligence #SyntheticIntelligence #AIForBusiness #BusinessGrowth #AIAutomation #CashlessSociety #technology #leadership #entrepreneurship


Keywords
christiansprophecyaiartificial intelligencechinaend timestechantichristcashless societycybersecurityharbingermisty philliptrilogy works
