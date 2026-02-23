Is AI a Gospel Tool or a Trojan Horse? A Critical Warning for Christians - Misty Phillip





Is AI the harbinger of the End Times or is it a creative tool that can help Christians share the Gospel? It can actually be used for both, but when it comes to the shifting sands of technology, Misty Phillip is uniquely equipped to shed light on the murkiness of the rapidly evolving AI revolution. Misty is the visionary COO of Trilogyworks, an advisory services firm that specializes in cybersecurity and AI. “It’s not AI that’s the Trojan horse - it’s our acceptance of it,” she warns. As AI is increasingly integrated into every aspect of our lives - from our phone maps to our social media recipes - we shouldn’t be afraid of it. Misty strongly encourages that we exercise discernment in how we are using and implementing AI and whether its integration into our livelihoods is God-honoring.









TAKEAWAYS





Don’t be afraid to ask questions about AI programs and research its roots





Many AI programs, like DeepSeek are developed by or under the influence of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP)





A cashless society is nearly upon us and AI will be a big part of ushering in this next era





Reclaim discernment and apply it to your understanding of AI and as you use AI in various routines of your work and pleasure









