© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CDS Umbilicus (navel or belly button) Protocol
Follow
11
Share
Report
1893 views • April 10, 2021
This is a new (to me) CDS protocol that looks very interesting. When someone can't ingest CDS, here is another way to get CLO2 into them.
Someone has suggested to use a small adhesive bandage to hold the cotton ball in place, similar to what is shown in the video, except this bandage has a hole punched in it to allow chlorine gas to escape and not be trapped under the bandage. A paper punch was suggested as one way to make a hole in the bandage.
Someone has suggested to use a small adhesive bandage to hold the cotton ball in place, similar to what is shown in the video, except this bandage has a hole punched in it to allow chlorine gas to escape and not be trapped under the bandage. A paper punch was suggested as one way to make a hole in the bandage.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.