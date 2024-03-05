Create New Account
HOW MANY NUKES DOES IRAN HAVE?
The New American
Does Iran already have nuclear weapons? What are the dangers we are facing? Sam Faddis warns that Hezbollah could be used by Iran to hit America.


DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.


Video Sources:

1. AmericasVoice.news - Frank Gaffney is joined by Sam Faddis Pt. 1

https://americasvoice.news/video/u0pWLyvomRJbyyz/?related=playlist


2. AmericasVoice.news - Sam Faddis warns that Hezbollah could be used by Iran to hit America - Frank Gaffney is joined by Sam Faddis Pt. 2

https://americasvoice.news/video/2HFd2BdKRlIVoQy/?related=playlist


Keywords
irannuclear weaponshezbollah

